Trump negatively reacts to Biden's cancer disease(+VIDEO)

During a wide-ranging Oval Office question-and-answer session on Friday, President Donald Trump was asked about former President Joe Biden, who is now battling an aggressive form of cancer. Trump told reporters he does not feel sorry for his predecessor.

“He’s been a sort of a moderate person over his lifetime,” President Trump said, “not a smart person, but a somewhat vicious person, I will say.”

“If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry ’cause he’s vicious, what he did with his political, all of the people that he hurt, he hurt a lot of people by and so I really don’t feel sorry for him.”

Earlier this month aboard Air Force One, Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “Biden is a vicious person. Biden’s a stupid person. He’s a low IQ person, but he’s vicious and that’s a bad combination,” according to a transcript from Roll Call.

President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election by over seven million votes. Biden won 51.3% of the vote, Trump received only 46.8%. Trump has baselessly maintained the election was “rigged.”

