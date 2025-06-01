  1. World
Biden would get lost in his White House closet



TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – As more reports emerge about former President Biden’s cognitive decline during his time in office, a Republican senator has made an explosive new claim that Biden would sometimes get lost in a closet inside the White House.

As more reports emerge about former President Biden’s alleged cognitive decline during his time in office, a Republican senator has made an explosive new claim: that Biden would sometimes get lost in a closet inside the White House while serving as commander-in-chief.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., made the stunning claim on Friday, citing an unnamed Secret Service whistleblower who Hawley said was assigned to Biden.

"He [Secret Service member] told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings in the White House," Hawley said, Fox News reported. "I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn't find his way out of his own closet. The president of the United States. I mean, this is outrageous. We were lied to."

