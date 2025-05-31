10 injured in drone attack on Russia's Kursk

Ten people were injured as a result of an attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on Russia’s Kursk Region, Alexander Khinshtein, the region's acting governor, wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that seven people were wounded in the Rylsk district, and three more people were injured in the Lgov district, TASS reported.

"In Rylsk, drones flew into two five-story apartment buildings. An apartment on the first floor caught fire, with the flame spreading to neighboring balconies. The fire has been extinguished by now. In a neighboring building, a drone hit the third floor, and in one of the apartments a fire also started, it was quickly extinguished. <…> Unfortunately, seven people were injured. A family of four, including children aged 13 and 16, is currently being delivered to the Rylsk central regional hospital. Two more women and one man suffered shrapnel wounds, they are reeling in shock," he wrote.

Windows were broken in the stricken buildings, and the facades in a number of houses were damaged, Khinshtein added. All emergency services are on the spot, he said.

The Lgov district of the Kursk Region has also been attacked by drones. In the settlement of Artakovo, two buildings and a garage caught fire due to a drone attack, according to Khinshtein.

