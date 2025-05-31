"The battlegroup North liberated the village of Vodolagi in the Sumy Region. <...> The battlegroup East liberated the village of Novopol in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.

"The ministry also reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost up to 1,425 troops, two tanks, and 18 armored vehicles over the past 24 hours. According to its statement, the battlegroup North eliminated over 225 enemy servicemen and destroyed two tanks and four armored vehicles. The battlegroup West wiped out over 270 Ukrainian troops and liquidated five armored vehicles. The battlegroup South eliminated up to 275 enemy servicemen and destroyed two armored vehicles. The battlegroup Center wiped out up to 440 Ukrainian troops and annihilated five armored vehicles. The battlegroup East eliminated up to 185 enemy servicemen and destroyed two armored vehicles, whereas the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out over 80 troops," TASS reported.

The military also pointed out that Russian air defenses downed 169 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed two Ukrainian HIMARS launchers in the Sumy Region with an Iskander missile strike. Overall, Russian servicemen hit Ukrainian strike drone production facilities and storage sites, as well as temporary deployment sites in 147 areas over the past 24 hours.

"The Russian Armed Forces destroyed warehouses containing missile and artillery weapons, as well as ammunition and fuel depots and workshops for producing strike drones. Russian servicemen also destroyed storage sites and Ukrainian temporary deployment sites in 147 areas," the statement said.

