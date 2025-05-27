Saudi police arrest an Iranian citizen

On Monday, Head of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization stressed the philosophy of Hajj and the importance of Muslim unity, especially during these days.

“We must all be mindful to avoid any actions that may cause division, and our constant recommendation to pilgrims is to respect the regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir described Saudi Arabia police act as “unjustified and illegal”.

He urged relevant authorities, including the Foreign Ministry, to pursue the matter.

RHM/IRN