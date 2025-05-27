  1. World
Saudi police arrest an Iranian citizen

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Saudi Police have arrested Gholam-Reza Qassemian, an Iranian pilgrim, in Medina, western Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Head of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization stressed the philosophy of Hajj and the importance of Muslim unity, especially during these days.

“We must all be mindful to avoid any actions that may cause division, and our constant recommendation to pilgrims is to respect the regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir described Saudi Arabia police act as “unjustified and illegal”.

He urged relevant authorities, including the Foreign Ministry, to pursue the matter.

Marzieh Rahmani

