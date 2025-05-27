  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 27, 2025, 9:32 PM

Saudi Arabia announces Arafat Day, Eid al-Adha dates

Saudi Arabia announces Arafat Day, Eid al-Adha dates

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia has officially announced the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah moon, confirming that the Day of Arafah will fall on Thursday, June 5, 2025, and Eid al-Adha will be observed on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The Supreme Court confirmed that Dhul Hijjah moon cresent has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, will be 1 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH, signaling the start of the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar.

Millions of pilgrims are arriving in Saudi Arabia, ready to begin their once-in-a-lifetime journey of Hajj.

The Day of Arafah, will take place on Thursday, June 5, with pilgrims standing in prayer and supplication at the plain of Arafat. 

Hajj 2025 sermon will be given by Sheikh Saleh Humaid and will be translated into 20 languages. Free Wi-Fi will also be provided to the pilgrims.

MNA

News ID 232353

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News