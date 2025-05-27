Saudi Arabia announces Arafat Day, Eid al-Adha dates

The Supreme Court confirmed that Dhul Hijjah moon cresent has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, will be 1 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH, signaling the start of the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar.

Millions of pilgrims are arriving in Saudi Arabia, ready to begin their once-in-a-lifetime journey of Hajj.

The Day of Arafah, will take place on Thursday, June 5, with pilgrims standing in prayer and supplication at the plain of Arafat.

Hajj 2025 sermon will be given by Sheikh Saleh Humaid and will be translated into 20 languages. Free Wi-Fi will also be provided to the pilgrims.

MNA