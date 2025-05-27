  1. Iran
May 27, 2025, 11:34 AM

Earthquake shakes Dehdasht city of Iran

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – An earthquake shook Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province on Tuesday morning

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred at 04:14 local time in Dehdasht at a depth of 10 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.

