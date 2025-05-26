  1. Politics
May 26, 2025, 6:29 PM

Pakistani PM supports Iran's right to nuclear energy

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on a visit to Tehran on Monday that "We support Iran's right to use nuclear energy."

