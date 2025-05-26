https://en.mehrnews.com/news/232303/ May 26, 2025, 6:29 PM News ID 232303 Politics Politics May 26, 2025, 6:29 PM Pakistani PM supports Iran's right to nuclear energy TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on a visit to Tehran on Monday that "We support Iran's right to use nuclear energy." This item is being updated... News ID 232303 کپی شد Related News Pakistan PM Sharif arrives in Tehran for political talks Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves Turkey for Iran Pakistan Interior Minister departs for Tehran FAO’s new envoy presents credentials to FM Araghchi Tags Iran-Pakistan Iran Nuclear Program Pakistani PM
