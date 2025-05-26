FAO’s new envoy presents credentials to FM Araghchi

The recently-appointed FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Farrukh Toirov, presented his credentials to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday 25 May 2025 and officially commenced his assignment.

Mr. Toirov, national of Tajikistan, brings over 20 years of extensive experience in international development and agricultural programming to his new role.

His diplomatic mission in Iran marks the beginning of a new chapter in FAO's cooperation with the country, aiming to strengthen collaboration in the areas of agricultural production and productivity, fisheries, food safety, sustainable agriculture, natural resource management, climate change mitigation and reduction.

Prior to his appointment in Iran, Mr. Toirov held several key positions within FAO, including Deputy FAO Representative in Pakistan and Senior Programme Officer heading FAO’s provincial office in Peshawar.

Over the years, he has managed diverse portfolios across multiple regions, including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation (Chechnya), Somalia, Ukraine, and Pakistan.

Mr. Toirov’s appointment reaffirms FAO’s continued commitment to supporting Iran in achieving its national development priorities.

