Pakistan Interior Minister departs for Tehran

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his high-ranking delegation will leave Istanbul for Tehran today at the end of their visit to Türkiye

Pakistan's Interior Minister will join the Pakistani delegation in Iran.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Friday announced that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday.

A statement from the Islamabad Government Diplomacy Center stated that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold widespread discussions with senior Iranian officials on a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

During his visit, Pakistani prime minister will also seize the opportunity to express his deepest appreciation and gratitude for the positions of friendly countries over the recent crisis in the subcontinent, the statement added.

RHM/