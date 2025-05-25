  1. Sports
May 25, 2025, 1:32 PM

Esteghlal, Malavan to play in final of 2024/25 Hazfi Cup

Esteghlal, Malavan to play in final of 2024/25 Hazfi Cup

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Esteghlal football team beat Sanat Naft 2-0 on Saturday to secure their place in the final of the 2024/25 Iran Hazfi Cup, joining Malavan that edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 on Friday.

Alireza Koushki opened the scoring in the 44th minute for the hosts in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and Masoud Juma made it 2-0 in the 57th minute, Tehran Times reported.

On Friday, Malavan edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 and qualified for the final.

Esteghlal are the most successful club in Hazfi Cup history, having won the title seven times. Malavan have secured the trophy three times.

The Hazfi Cup is an annual knockout football competition organized by the Iranian Football Federation.

The final match is scheduled to take place at Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium on May 29.

MNA

News ID 232236

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News