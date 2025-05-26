Esteghlal, Malavan to meet in Arak in Hazfi Cup final Thur.

The Tehranian Esteghlal and Malavan FC from the Bandar Anzali city in the north of Iran will face off on Thursday, May 29th in Aluminium Arak FC Stadium in the city of Arak in the northwest of the country.

The Hazfi Cup final match will kick off at 7:45 p.m. Tehran local time at Imam Khomeini Stadium in Arak, which belongs to Aluminium Arak FC.

Esteghlal football team beat Sanat Naft 2-0 on Saturday to secure their place in the final of the 2024/25 Iran Hazfi Cup, joining Malavan that edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 on Friday.

MNA/6479435