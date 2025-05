"We are the designer of it. We are now building them, lots of them," he told West Point graduates in the commencement address, without elaborating.

He also reiterated the assertion that Russia was able to build its own hypersonic missiles after getting certain data from the US during the President Barak Obama administration, TASS reported.

US Department of Defense officials earlier conceded that the US lagged behind Russia and China in producing hypersonic missiles.

MP/