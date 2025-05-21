  1. Politics
US to appoint Thomas Barrack as special envoy for Syria

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – The United States will appoint President Donald Trump's longtime friend and current US ambassador to Turkey, Thomas Barrack, as a special envoy for Syria, a person with direct knowledge of the matter and a diplomat in Turkey

The decision follows Trump's landmark announcement last week that US sanctions on Syria would be lifted.

Asked for comment, a US State Department spokesperson said: "There is no announcement at this time."

Speaking to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rubio said he was allowing Turkish embassy staff, including Barrack, to work with local officials in Syria to understand what kind of aid they need.

"We want to help that government succeed, because the alternative is full-scale civil war and chaos, which would, of course, destabilise the entire region," Rubio said.

A US-Turkish meeting focused on Syria took place in Washington on Tuesday with Barrack in attendance, according to Turkey's foreign ministry, which said sanctions relief and efforts to counter terrorism had been discussed.

The US had sought a step-for-step approach to Syria sanctions relief until Trump's announcement that he was ordering "the cessation of sanctions", which he said aimed to give Syria a chance to recover from devastating war. He said he made the decision after discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump also met with Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia on May 14 and urged him to normalise ties with longtime foe Israel following his surprise sanctions announcement.

Removing US sanctions that cut Syria off from the global financial system would clear the way for greater engagement by humanitarian organisations working in Syria, and ease foreign investment and trade as the country looks to rebuild.

