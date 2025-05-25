Erdogan stresses maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting in Istanbul with Jolani that it is important to preserve the territorial integrity of the neighboring country, the Turkish leader’s office said in a statement following the talks.

The visit of the Syrian president to Turkey was unannounced.

"President Erdogan said during the talks that it is important to protect Syria's territorial integrity and govern the country and the military from a single center. He stressed that the Israeli occupation and aggression on Syrian territory is unacceptable and said Turkey is determined to continue confronting it on all platforms. Erdogan also said that bilateral relations and cooperation between Turkey and Syria will continue to develop in all fields, including energy, defense and transportation," the statement said.

