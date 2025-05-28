EU adopts legal acts to lift economic sanctions on Syria

The legal acts enacts a political agreement announced on May 20 aimed at supporting the country's recovery and transition, according to a press release by the Council of the EU.

The EU would lift all restrictive measures related to trade, investment and financing, except those based on security grounds, said the press release.

As part of the package, 24 entities, including the Central Bank of Syria and companies in key sectors such as oil production and refining, cotton and telecommunications, were delisted from the EU's fund-freezing regime.

Several media and television outlets were also removed from the sanctions list, according to the Council.

The sanctions had been imposed on previous Bashar Assad government which fell to a foreign-backed conspiracy led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group.

MNA