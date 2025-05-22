Iran Army receives three new locally-made drones

Brigadier General Nozar Ne’mati made the announcement on Thursday.

Ne’mati said Homa vertical takeoff and landing drone can fly at an altitude of over 12,000 feet, is equipped with night vision capabilities, does not require a runway, and is capable of carrying out various reconnaissance missions.

Describing Didban vertical takeoff and landing drone, he said that it is a lightweight and portable drone equipped with day and night vision capabilities and can precisely locate the target, adding that flying at an altitude of 6,000 feet, it is designed for reconnaissance missions.

Regarding the Shahin-1 FPV, Ne’mati said that it is a modern drone designed for countering future wars’ dangers. With a high flight endurance, the ability to operate at different altitudes depending on the mission, Shahin-1 FPV can target both fixed and moving objects.

