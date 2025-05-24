India, Pakistan extend closure of airspace for another month

Indian carriers' flights from northern India, mainly Delhi, are taking a longer route to and from the west.

The earlier notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by Pakistan was to expire on May 24.

The fresh NOTAM issued by India says: "Indian airspace not available for Pakistan registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned/ or leased by Pakistan airlines/operators including military flights" till June 24, 5.29 am (IST).

Similarly, the fresh NOTAM issued Friday says: "Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators including military flights."

Since the ceasefire, many foreign airlines have resumed overflying Pakistan on their flight between the west and the east, including India.

