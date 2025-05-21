  1. World
May 21, 2025, 5:28 PM

Pakistan blames India for suspected suicide attack on school

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Pakistan has blamed India for a suspected suicide attack on a school bus in its south-western province of Balochistan on Wednesday morning that killed three children.

The bus was en route to the army public school in the city of Khuzdar. According to local officials, an attacker drove a vehicle into the bus and then detonated explosives.

Officials said five people – three children, the bus driver and a security guard – were killed and dozens more children were critically injured. Police said the initial investigation indicated that it was a suicide bombing.

The children killed were named as 12-year-old Hifsa Kausar, 16-year-old Esha Saleem and 12-year-old Sania Somroo.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the media wing of Pakistan’s military swiftly issued a statement alleging that its neighbour and rival India had “planned and orchestrated” the attack.

Marzieh Rahmani

