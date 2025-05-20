Rail chaos as 300 Sydney train passengers trapped

Commuters have been left stranded at a busy Sydney train station ahead of peak hour as a power outage at Strathfield station in the city’s west brings multiple lines to a halt.

Those travelling on the T1, T2, T3 and T9 lines have been urged to allow plenty of time and look for alternative ways to get home, according to Anadolu news agency.

Parts of a train’s rooftop power connecter became tangled with overhead powerlines, bringing the lines onto the track near Homebush just before 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The train was brought to a stop with 300 passengers still on board, 9News reported.

It is understood passengers on the train – who have been sitting in place since 2.45pm – were finally let off just after 5pm.

Transport for NSW co-ordinator Howard Collins told reporters work was underway to isolate the power to the train so the passengers could be evacuated safely.

MA/PR