  1. Politics
May 20, 2025, 12:47 PM

Next round Iran-US talks date, venue not finalized yet

Next round Iran-US talks date, venue not finalized yet

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that while Oman has proposed potential dates and venues for the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, no final decision has been made yet.

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced that the date and venue for the next round of talks between Iran and the United States has not been finalized yet.

“There were proposals regarding the timing and location of the next round of negotiations made by the Omani Foreign Ministry. However, as of now, no specific time or place has been confirmed,” he said.

Iranian negotiators, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, engaged in a fourth round of discussions with an American delegation in Muscat on Sunday. The American team was headed by the US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Mediated by Oman, the talks have been described by both sides as productive and progressing well. The discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions through a potential agreement to replace the 2015 landmark deal, which the US unilaterally withdrew from during Trump’s first term in office.

MP/Alalam channel

News ID 232072

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News