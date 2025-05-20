Next round Iran-US talks date, venue not finalized yet

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced that the date and venue for the next round of talks between Iran and the United States has not been finalized yet.

“There were proposals regarding the timing and location of the next round of negotiations made by the Omani Foreign Ministry. However, as of now, no specific time or place has been confirmed,” he said.

Iranian negotiators, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, engaged in a fourth round of discussions with an American delegation in Muscat on Sunday. The American team was headed by the US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Mediated by Oman, the talks have been described by both sides as productive and progressing well. The discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions through a potential agreement to replace the 2015 landmark deal, which the US unilaterally withdrew from during Trump’s first term in office.

