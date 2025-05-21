Iran agrees with Oman to hold 5th round of talks with US

Referring to the recommendation made by Oman and its consultations to hold another round of Iran-US talks on Friday in Rome, the capital of Italy, Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, announced in a statement on Wednesday evening that his country has agreed to such a proposal.

Baghaei stated that the Iranian negotiating team is determined and steadfast in pursuing the Iranian nation's rights and interests to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment, and the lifting of oppressive sanctions, and will not spare any effort or initiative in reaching those objectives.

The Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi wrote in a post on his X account earlier on Wednesday that "The 5th round of Iran-US talks will take place in Rome this Friday 23rd May."

The Iranian and US delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions in the Omani capital Muscat and Italy's Rome.

Meanwhile, Iran and three European countries -- France, Germany and Britain, collectively known as the E3 -- held a high-level meeting in Türkiye's Istanbul on Friday on the latest developments in the Iran-US indirect talks, the sixth round of such talks between Iran and the E3 since September 2024, which have covered Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions, among other issues.

MNA