Russia's Putin hails Iran-US talks in a phone call with Trump

Yuri Ushakov said in a press release that Putin and Trump discussed a host of issues, including “Iran and the West Asia” during their conversation that lasted more than two hours on Monday, AFP reported.

Ushakov said that the Russian president appreciated Trump’s visit to the West Asia last week and its outcome.

He said that Putin also offered Russia’s help while hailing “the progress in the US-Iran talks” focusing on the nuclear issue and lifting of sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Tehran and Washington have already held four rounds of indirect negotiations hosted and facilitated by Oman, with the negotiating sides describing the talks “constructive” so far.

