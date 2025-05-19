Iran ready to give assurances to US it won't build nukes

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made the comments in a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Monday.

In the meeting, President Pezeshkian said that Tehran is ready to provide the Iraqis with its peaceful nuclear achievements.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never accept bullying and excessive demands from the United States, adding that the Islamic Republic "will not deprive its nation of the peaceful achievements of the nuclear industry in the fields of health, treatment, agriculture, and industry."

Pezeshkian went on to highlight that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not ask for permission from the United States or any other side in pursuit of its right to develop and use its peaceful nuclear industry.

He went on to say that Iran is ready to give assurances to the US it won't build nuclear weapons. "If the US government is really concerned about Iran's alleged development of nuclear weapons, we are ready to give assurances," he said.

The Iranian and US delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions in the Omani capital Muscat and Italy's Rome. Both parties have described the talks as positive, useful and moving forward.

