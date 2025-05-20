Iranian ambassador meets British diplomat to discuss ties

Following the meeting, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the United Kingdom issued a statement on X.

The following is the full text of the statement,

The Iranian Ambassador, H.E. Seyed Ali Mousavi, met with the Security Minister, H.E. @DanJarvisMBE, at the Home Office for an introductory meeting on 19 May 2025.

They held a constructive exchange on a range of issues, including some alleged security threats and, in particular, the recent arrests of some Iranian nationals.

The Ambassador raised the issue of releasing all detained Iranian nationals in a Met Police investigation concerning false terrorism-related allegations without any charges, and requested the Minister to brief his fellow British lawmakers on the matter, warning of the risk of third-party involvement in a potential false flag operation aimed at disrupting Iran–UK bilateral relations.

Both sides emphasized the significance of dialogue in good faith and decided to continue to meet in the future to resolve any misunderstandings and address differences.

