UK summons Iranian ambassador

The three men, accused of allegedly plotting violence, appeared in court in London on Saturday, Reuters news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, Iran summoned the British charge d’affaires in Tehran following the suspicious and unjustified detention of a number of Iranian nationals in the UK.

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Third Western European Department voiced Tehran's strong protest against the British government’s move, as well as unjustified accusations leveled against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The official said detention of Iranian nationals is contrary to the accepted rules and standards of international law and human rights, because they were charged without any evidence, Press TV reported.

He added that the detained Iranian nationals were also denied consular access and protection.

The Iranian official emphasized that the British government is fully responsible for the consequences of such actions, which appear to be politically motivated to put pressure on Iran.

On Saturday, four Iranian men were arrested. A 29-year-old was arrested in Swindon, Wiltshire, a 46-year-old was arrested in west London, a 29-year-old was arrested in Stockport, Greater Manchester, and a 40-year-old was arrested in Rochdale.

