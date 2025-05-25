Iran summons French charge d’affairs

Following the insulting statements and baseless allegations leveled by the French Foreign Minister against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the country's chargé d'affaires in Tehran was summoned by Head of the Second Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Tanhaei to convey Iran’s strong protests to him.

In the meeting with the French charge d’affaires on Sunday, the Iranian diplomat described the allegations leveled by the French foreign minister against Iran as interference in Iran's internal affairs. Condemning such irresponsible and provocative stances, Tanhaei demanded an official explanation from the French Foreign Ministry in that regard.

Denouncing the French government's abuse of the opportunity to host a cinema event (Cannes Festival) to advance its political goals against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tanhaei emphasized that French government, as one of the staunch supporters of the Zionist regime in its continued gross violations of human rights and humanitarian rights, especially the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, is in position ethically to make claims on human rights and accuse other countries.

The French charge d’affaires stated that he would convey the concerns of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to his respective country.

