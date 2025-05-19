Iran’s cultural heritage min. meets Pope Leo XIV in Vatican

Iran’s cultural heritage minister, held talks with Pope Leo XIV in continuation of the cultural diplomacy strategy adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at strengthening international dialogues based on human dignity.

Iran believes that divine religions are deep rooted in a single truth, a truth that calls for dignity, love, and peace to humankind, the minister emphasized.

Emphasizing that Iran carries a message beyond politics and is based on culture and civilization, he pointed out that Iran’s cultural heritage is a language for global communication, and this language is what the world needs today to build a more humane future.

Pope Leo XIV, for his part, praised the historical and cultural depth of the Iranian nation and stated that the faith, when it speaks in the language of respect and dialogue, can rebuild the world for a better future.

Cardinal Prevost was elected as the successor to the late Pope Francis on May 10 after two days of discussions and voting among the cardinals. The new pope, named Leo XIV, is 69 years old and comes from Chicago, Illinois. He is the first American to lead the Catholic Church.

When Prevost was a cardinal, he dedicated many years to service in Latin America, spending a decade in Trujillo, Peru, and most recently, Prevost served as the bishop in Chiclayo from 2014 until 2023.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, known as Pope Francis, passed away at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke, following a recent recovery from pneumonia.

