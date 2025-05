The new pope called for an "authentic and lasting peace" in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza and release of all Israeli captives, Sky News reported.

Recalling the end of the Second World War, Leo quoted his predecessor Pope Francis as he denounced the number of ongoing conflicts as "a third world in pieces".

It is the first time the Pope has returned to the loggia, the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica, since he first appeared to the world following his election on Thursday.