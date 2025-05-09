Iran Embassy to Vatican congratulates new Pope on election

In a post on its X account, the Iranian Embassy to Vatican wrote, “Iran’s Embassy to Vatican congratulates the followers of this religion on the election of Cardinal Provost as new Pope and leader of the Catholic Church worldwide, and hopes that we will witness extensive efforts for dialogue, rapprochement between religions, the spread of peace, social justice, and the elimination of oppression and tyranny in the world during the leadership of the new Pope."

On May 07, the cardinals, including those who will not vote, have gathered in St. Peter's Basilica for the Mass 'Pro eligendo Romano Pontifice', which marks the opening of the Conclave to select Pope Francis' successor.

On May 08, US Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected pope, the first time an American will lead the Roman Catholic Church. He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

The 69-year-old new pope appeared at the balcony in St. Peter's Basilica and said Peace be with all of you!"

