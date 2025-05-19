Iran not to stop uranium enrichment under any circumstances

Regarding recent remarks made by US negotiator Witkoff on Iran’s enrichment activities, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that the idea of halting uranium enrichment, as an integral part of Iran’s natural nuclear cycle, is absolutely unacceptable.

"Enrichment is not a fantasy that Iran can be asked to stop or suspend. It is a technology and a necessity that ensures the uninterrupted functioning of Iran’s nuclear industry," he asserted.

He further added that this right is granted to Iran under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and is also the result of the efforts of Iranian scientists.

"Our position on this matter has been stated clearly and explicitly."

"We are not going to ask anyone for permission to enrich [uranium], and we will not stop it under any circumstances," the senior diplomat underlined.

