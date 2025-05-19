Iran explains about next round of nuclear talks date, time

"No specific time or location has been set for the next round of negotiations. I must emphasize that I use the phrase 'as of this moment' because the positions of the other side constantly shift," Baghaei told reporters on Monday morning.

"Regarding talks with Europe, we have always reaffirmed our readiness to continue negotiations. This readiness was reiterated by our side in the recent Istanbul meeting. However, the exact time and venue for the upcoming negotiations will be determined after consultations between the Iranian negotiating team and the European parties."

"Our nuclear program is inherently peaceful, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to implement the necessary mechanisms and measures in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to further assure the peaceful nature of its activities."

Iranian negotiators, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, engaged in a fourth round of discussions with an American delegation in Muscat on Sunday. The American team was headed by the US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Mediated by Oman, the talks have been described by both sides as productive and progressing well. The discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions through a potential agreement to replace the 2015 landmark deal, which the US unilaterally withdrew from during Trump’s first term in office.

MP/