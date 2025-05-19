Iranian President announced his plan to visit Oman

This news was announced during his official meeting with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Oman.

Emphasizing the importance of developing relations with Islamic countries, especially regional neighbors, Pezeshkian stated that Iran is ready to expand cooperation in the commercial, economic, scientific, and technological fields with Oman.

"My upcoming trip to Muscat could be the beginning of a new phase in relations between the two countries; relations that not only have strategic benefits for Iran and Oman, but can also be a model of constructive cooperation in the region," the Iranian President said.

MNA/