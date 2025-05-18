Foreign ministers of Iran, Oman, Qatar meet in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) on Sunday.

The three ministers discussed the ongoing Tehran-Washington talks.

Al Thani, for his part, voiced hope that Washington and Tehran would reach a fair and endurable agreement. "We reiterated our support for mediation efforts, based on our commitment to strengthening regional stability," the top Qatari diplomat said.

The Iranian and US delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions in the Omani capital Muscat and Italy's Rome.

Meanwhile, Iran and three European countries -- France, Germany and Britain, collectively known as the E3 -- held a high-level meeting in Türkiye's Istanbul on Friday on the latest developments in the Iran-US indirect talks, the sixth round of such talks between Iran and the E3 since September 2024, which have covered Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions, among other issues.

MNA/6471703