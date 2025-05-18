Regional countries must resolve differences through dialogue

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum on Sunday, Kharrazi said that dialogue among Iran and Arab countries and other neighbors can be more effective, noting that “International developments require these countries to come together and resolve their contentious issues through dialogue.”

He said that the fourth round of the Tehran Dialogue Forum also aims to achieve mutual understanding so that regional issues can be resolved peacefully.

Referring to meaningful diplomacy, the former foreign minister said that the atmosphere has become much more positive in recent years, showing that the talks have been effective in overcoming differences.

The head of the Strategic Council also addressed the deteriorating relations with Europe, saying that “Iran’s relations with Europe have unfortunately entered a state of freeze.”

He said that Europe has great potential in financial, industrial and technological fields but it is no more an independent and influential bloc given “the U.S. and Israeli influence.”

He emphasized that the freeze in relations with Europe does not mean Iran should not try to find new ways to improve ties.

Kharrazi noted that some countries continue to send arms to the Israeli regime under pressure despite knowing that doing so would make them complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

MNA/IRN