May 18, 2025, 10:59 AM

Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) kicks off

Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) kicks off

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF), hosted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, kicked off on Sunday morning in the presence of foreign delegations.

Dubbed "Dialogues for Regional and International Consensus and Integration", the TDF is receiving 200 delegations, including senior officials from 53 countries and UN representatives, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry posted on its X account IRIMFA. 

The forum will provide a platform for #informaldiplomacy, the statement added.

Among the topics discussed at this forum are sanctions relief talks, disarmament in the Middle East, and the issue of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction.

