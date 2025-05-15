Iranian trade delegation to visit Moscow in coming days

Kazem Jalali made the announcement during the Fifth Iran-Russia Media Cooperation Meeting.

He emphasized that stronger media cooperation between the two countries would pave the way for enhanced bilateral relations.

“We must move toward building public support for the relationship between our countries, and media collaboration is essential in this regard,” Jalali said.

He referred to the determination of both nations’ leaders to elevate ties to a strategic level through the signing of a comprehensive treaty.

He stressed the importance of elite support for this path and highlighted the role of media in realizing the full potential of cooperation.

Jalali noted that Tehran and Moscow are currently pursuing major projects, including the International North-South Transport Corridor and the transfer of Russian gas to Iran.

He said the implementation of a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, which eliminates tariffs on about 90% of goods, would significantly boost trade volume.

“These developments point to a promising future for Iran-Russia relations,” Jalali added.

MP/TSN3313677