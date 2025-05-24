US issues 180-day waiver on anti-Syrian sanctions

The move will facilitate the provision of electricity and water in Syria. "Today’s actions represent the first step in delivering on the [US] President [Donald Trump]’s vision of a new relationship between Syria and the United States. President Trump is providing the Syrian government with the chance to promote peace and stability, both within Syria and in Syria’s relations with its neighbors," Rubio explained, TASS reported.

"The President has made clear his expectation that relief will be followed by prompt action by the Syrian government on important policy priorities," the top US diplomat concluded.

On Friday, the Department of the Treasury issued a general license to provide immediate sanctions relief for Syria.

On May 14, US President Donald Trump held talks with Syria’s Jolani in Riyadh.

