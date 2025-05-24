  1. Politics
May 24, 2025, 8:10 AM

US issues 180-day waiver on anti-Syrian sanctions

US issues 180-day waiver on anti-Syrian sanctions

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a 180-day waiver on sanctions that were imposed on Syria in 2019, the US Department of State said in a press release.

The move will facilitate the provision of electricity and water in Syria. "Today’s actions represent the first step in delivering on the [US] President [Donald Trump]’s vision of a new relationship between Syria and the United States. President Trump is providing the Syrian government with the chance to promote peace and stability, both within Syria and in Syria’s relations with its neighbors," Rubio explained, TASS reported.

"The President has made clear his expectation that relief will be followed by prompt action by the Syrian government on important policy priorities," the top US diplomat concluded.

On Friday, the Department of the Treasury issued a general license to provide immediate sanctions relief for Syria.

On May 14, US President Donald Trump held talks with Syria’s Jolani in Riyadh. 

MP/

News ID 232194

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News