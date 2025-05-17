US to reduce its military contingent in Syria to 900

The United States is withdrawing its troops from Syria and plans to reduce its contingent there to 900, the Al Jazeera television channel reported, citing an unnamed US official.

According to the Al Jazeera source, US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on the US future military presence in Syria.

The New York Times reported on April 18, citing sources, that three out of eight US bases in northeastern Syria would be closed in the near future and their military personnel would be slashed down from around 2,000 to 1,400. The newspaper’s sources said that a final decision on troops withdrawal would be made in some two months and the US contingent may be reduced to 500 troops.

MP/