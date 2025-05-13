Yemen's missile landed in vicinity of Tel Aviv airport

The Israeli military said that the missile fired from Yemen was intercepted near the airport.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the attack, Times of Israel reported.

Sirens had sounded across central occupied lands and the holy Quds area. Preceding the sirens by around a minute, an early warning was issued to residents, alerting them of the long-range missile attack via a push notification on their phones, the Times added.

Ynet reported the missile sent over a million Israelis to bomb shelters and Ben Gurion Airport temporarily halted all departures and arrivals.

MNA