Iranian women's futsal advance to Asia semifinal

The Iranian women's national futsal team advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Futsal Championship after a 1-1 draw with Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) in regular time, before winning 1-3 in extra time.

Maral Turkman, Fereshteh Khosravi, and Farzaneh Tavassoli scored for Iran. The Iranian women will face Japan on their way to the final.

The 2025 AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup is the third edition of the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup, the quadrennial international futsal championship organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the women's national teams of Asia. The tournament is held between 6 and 17 May 2025.

Iran are the two-time defending champions.

The tournament is serving as the qualifying for the inaugural 2025 FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup in the Philippines.

