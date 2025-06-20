  1. Sports
Iran trounce Uruguay at 2025 World Deaf Futsal C'ship

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iran earned third win in the 2025 World Deaf Futsal Championships, beating Uruguay 9-0 on Wednesday.

Iran had defeated Morocco 12-1 and Italy 1-0 in Group D.

Team Melli will meet England on Friday, Tehran Times reported. 

The 2025 World Deaf Futsal Championships are currently being held in Montesilvano, Italy. The event started on June 14 and will conclude on June 27.

 It includes both men's and women's competitions, with teams from various countries participating.

Specifically, Iran are competing in the men's tournament and are drawn in Group A alongside Morocco, Poland, England, Italy, and Uruguay.

