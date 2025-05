The Japanese women's futsal team became champions at the end of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup China 2025 after defeating Thailand on penalties on Saturday.

Defending champions Iran finished third by beating China in the third-place playoff match earlier on Saturday. In the match, Maral Torkaman scored two goals out of Iran's three goals.

Having won the third spot, the Iranian team qualified for the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup in the Philippines.

