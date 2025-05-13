"I sleep less so as to enjoy more of my tour to Tehran"

The 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) opened at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran on May 7 in the presence of the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

More than 2,600 Iranian publishers are present at the fair. Moreover, 50 applicants from other countries have registered. Their books are being displayed in the Arabic and Latin sections of the exhibition, mostly published between 2023 and 2025.

The foreign publishers hail from countries including Argentina, Australia, Venezuela, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Brazil, China, Egypt, Hungary, India, Iraq, Italy, Malaysia, Russia, Spain, Syria, and Turkey among others.

The 36th TIBF will run until May 17 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla. “Let’s Read for Iran” has been chosen as the slogan for the upcoming edition of the book fair.

Venezuelan publisher Omar Rankhel and author Lionel Moniaz are the attendees of the Tehran International Book Fair whom the Mehr News Agency has interviewed at the stadium of the new agency in Tehran.

The following is the text of the MNA interview with the Venezuelan author:

What is your opinion about the reality of Iran, despite what the foreign media display about Iran?

I am enjoying the beauty of your country. It is 40 hours since I arrived in Tehran, and I have not slept yet, because I'm trying to sleep less to enjoy more of my presence in Iran and visit attractions in this city. The people of Iran are very hospitable.

I want to get more familiar with the rich culture and literature of Iran. Iran and Venezuela share some cultural commonalities regarding the fact that the Muslim community lives in Venezuela's capital city, Caracas.

Yet there is room for improvement in commonalities and cultural bonds between Iranian and Venezuelan people.

What famous Iranian figures do you know in classic and contemporary literature?

I'm familiar with the Persian poet and author Ferdowsi. I've read the translation of his pieces. I hope that I get acquainted with more figures of Iranian literature. And we will overcome the obstacle of language in terms of translating the literary works of the two countries.

Interview by Marzieh Rahmani