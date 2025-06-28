13 killed, 29 others injured in terror attack in NW Pakistan

According to the security sources, a terrorist group attacked a military unit that was on its bomb disposal duties in the Khadi Market of the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The suicide bomber rammed an explosive vehicle into a vehicle of the bomb-disposal unit, followed by indiscriminate firing by the terrorists at the security personnel, leaving 13 soldiers dead and 10 others injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The indiscriminate firing also caused injuries to 19 civilians, including women and children, in the area.

Rescue teams and security forces rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital, where some of the wounded are in critical condition.

A faction named Usood-ul-Harb of the banned terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed the attack.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the region, added the source.

MA/PR