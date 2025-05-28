Iran, Oman ink MoU in technical, vocational training field

Iran’s Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare and Omani Labor Ministry inked a cooperation agreement to develop regional cooperation in the field of skills training.

This executive program was developed after extensive and expert-level consultations and interactions between the two countries based on a shared vision of the necessity of "sustainable development of human capital" and strengthening economic ties through skills training.

It is hoped that it would open new horizons in educational, technical, and international cooperation between the two countries.

Holding joint courses to empower trainers, exchanging specialized delegations, designing new educational models based on labor market needs, and developing skills training programs for target groups are among the mission that Iran’s Technical and Vocational Training Organization (TVTO) will undertake within the framework of this memorandum inked between Iranian and Omani labor ministries.

MA/6481963