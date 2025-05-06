Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rodion Miroshnik told TASS that the past week "has been the bloodiest of the year."

"The past seven days have been the bloodiest of the year. The oldest injured civilian is 99 years old, and the youngest is only four months old. <…> In the past week, 157 civilians were affected by the shelling of Nazis: 142 people were injured, including 8 minors, and 15 people died," he said.

Miroshnik specified that the highest number of casualties was recorded in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kherson, and Belgorod regions. According to him, Ukrainian forces "barbarically shelled" residential homes, educational institutions, social facilities, religious buildings, communications infrastructure, and public transportation.

