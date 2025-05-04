Russia alone in confronting entire collective West: Putin

Russia did not prepare specifically for a military operation, but instead sought a peaceful resolution to the Donbass conflict, Vladimir Putin told journalist Pavel Zarubin in a documentary dedicated to the 25th anniversary since the president's first inauguration, Sputnik reported.

The country could not proceed with drastic action on Ukraine without first addressing key issues in the spheres of security and the economy.

The president pointed out that the United States is now openly acknowledging that the West is engaged in an existential war with Russia. Putin emphasized that Russia is essentially standing alone in its confrontation with the collective West.

Until 2022, Russia had approached agreements with its Western partners with cautious trust. The signing of the Minsk agreements was a hopeful moment for Russia, expecting compliance from all parties. However, Putin pointed out that the country was ultimately deceived.

The West used the pause under the guise of complying with the Minsk agreements to rearm Ukraine and prepare for war with Russia, he added.

MNA