Yazdani won for Iran by lifting 144kg in snatch, 190kg in clean and jerk and finished in first place for a total of 334kg in the Men +102 Youths, according to Tehran Times.

Armenian weightlifter Harutyun Hovhannisyan came second on 150-173-323 and the bronze medal went to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Chmykh on 143-180-323.

The 2025 Youth & Junior World Weightlifting Championships were held from April 30 to May 5 in Lima, Peru.

MNA