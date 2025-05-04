Intl. airlines cancel flights to Israel after Yemen's attacks

Hungarian low-cost airline giant Wizz Air announced the cancellation of its flights to Israel for the next 48 hours, Al Jazeera reported.
The cancellations come despite the reopening of the airport an hour after the attack.
MNA
TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Lufthansa, Air Europa, Air France, Austrian and Swiss Airlines have decided not to operate flights today to and from Tel Aviv after a ballistic missile from Yemen struck an area at the country’s main Ben Gurion airport.
Hungarian low-cost airline giant Wizz Air announced the cancellation of its flights to Israel for the next 48 hours, Al Jazeera reported.
The cancellations come despite the reopening of the airport an hour after the attack.
MNA
Your Comment